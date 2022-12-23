Greater Noida authority to rejuvenate 244 ponds

The Greater Noida authority on Thursday said it has decided to rejuvenate at least 244 dead ponds within a year to recharge the groundwater table.

The authority issued a tender on Thursday to hire contractors to revive 129 ponds and the process to hire contractors for the remaining ponds is underway.

“Our target is to rejuvenate 244 ponds in different villages within a year so that these ponds not only become the catalyst to recharge groundwater but also beautify the villages. We will revive the ponds, plant trees around them and make footpaths,” said Salil Yadav, chief engineer of the Greater Noida authority.

The move comes after the Uttar Pradesh government directed top officials of all districts to start a special drive to revive ponds in villages to check the depletion of the groundwater table.

The authority has planned to first carry dig up to 2metres in each pond, make a drainage system on its periphery, build a walkway around the pond, and then connect the stormwater drains with each pond inside the village. As a result, water will flow into the pond during rainy season.

“We will plant ornamental and medicinal plants around ponds. We have also decided to put bamboo sticks or nets in the drains to block waste, such as plastic. If the village residents support us, then these ponds can give a new identity to each village,” said Yadav.

“The authority must carry out a drive to free the ponds, which have been encroached upon by land mafia. Then, it should engage local residents or social activist in the process of reviving the pond to make a long-term impact on ecology,” said Akash Vashishtha, an environmental lawyer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON