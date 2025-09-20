Greater Noida: CM Yogi reviews preparations UP International Trade Show 2025

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday reviewed preparations for the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS-2025), scheduled to be held from September 25 to 29 at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida. UP CM Yogi Adityanath reviews preparations for the third edition of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2025 (UPITS) to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 25th September at India Expo Centre in Noida on Friday. (Sunil Ghosh / HT PHOTO)

Chairing a meeting with police and administrative officials at the Expo Mart auditorium, the CM directed authorities to ensure smooth arrangements for participants, visitors, and foreign buyers. He said the trade show would be a key platform to showcase the state’s culture, skills, and products before the global market while boosting the ‘Vocal for Local’ and ‘Make in India’ campaigns.

“This is not just an exhibition but a platform to connect local producers and entrepreneurs with international markets, creating opportunities for investment and jobs,” the CM said during the visit.

Adityanath instructed all districts to be actively involved, with stalls under the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme to highlight handicrafts, food, and other local products. He also emphasised extensive branding in colleges and universities to involve students, particularly from Gautam Buddha University, saying the event would provide them with practical exposure and entrepreneurship opportunities.

A fashion show featuring khadi, handicrafts, and village industry products will also be organised with support from film city experts, giving rural artisans and young designers wider visibility.

Special arrangements, including shuttle services from NASA parking, will be made for senior citizens. The CM underlined the need for secure transport, accommodation, and facilities for foreign buyers and visitors to ensure a safe and welcoming experience.

The review meeting was attended by MSME minister Rakesh Sachan, industrial development minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’, district magistrate Medha Roopam, police commissioner Laxmi Singh, and senior officials. Additional chief secretary (MSME) Alok Kumar gave a presentation on the preparations.

