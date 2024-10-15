Greater Noida: Conman arrested for insurance related fraud

Noida: The Bisrakh police in Greater Noida on Tuesday arrested a cyber fraudster who allegedly forged documents to pose as a representative of a private finance service provider, and defrauded several insurance policyholders of lakhs of rupees. Police said he had obtained the stolen data of over 19,000 people from a company he once worked with. The recovery of evidence suggests a long-standing and extensive fraudulent enterprise. He amassed data on over 19,260 policyholders, managing to contact 13,455 of them. (Representational image)

The accused, Amit Sharma was apprehended from a cybercafé that he was running under false pretences to carry out his operations, the officer said, adding that the police came to know about the ongoing crime through a tip-off.

“An investigation revealed that Amit had limited education and earlier worked at a private insurance company. He illegally obtained and misused its customer data. He would contact policyholders under the guise of offering policy renewals or closures, and convince them to transfer money to his accounts using digital mode of payments. He deceived the clients using a fake ID downloaded online,” said Shakti Mohan Awasthi, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Central Noida.

Police seized a mobile phone used for fraudulent activities, two central processing units (CPUs), a biometric machine, a laptop, and forged documents.

“The recovery of evidence suggests a long-standing and extensive fraudulent enterprise. He amassed data on over 19,260 policyholders, managing to contact 13,455 of them. We urge anyone who may have been a victim of Amit’s scam, to come forward,” the officer said.

Police have registered a case against Amit under 318(4) (cheating) 336 (2), 336 (3), (forgery) 338, 340(2) (use of forged document as genuine) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023.