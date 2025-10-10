Greater Noida: Cook beaten to death over late-night food refusal; 2 held

Greater Noida: Two people have been arrested for allegedly beating a 40-year-old cook of an eatery to death in Greater Noida’s Gaur City 2 after they were refused packed meal late October 3 night as it was too late for to serve that order, police said on Thursday, adding one suspect is on the run. On October 4, around 1.30 am, when the eatery owner, Varun Kaushik, was closing his shop, three men approached and asked him to pack food, police said, adding that when Kaushik denied packing food due to the late hour, a dispute took place among them. (Representational image)

Officials identified the deceased as Neetu Kashyap, originally from Saharanpur, who worked as a cook at a Dhaba in Gaur City 2, and the arrested people as Nitin Kumar, in his 30s, a property dealer, and one of his two aides as Kaushal Kumar, 35, a Ghaziabad-based contractor.

“Nitin Kumar, a resident of a high-rise in Gaur City 2, was arrested on Tuesday, and his associate Kaushal Kumar, a resident of Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, was arrested on Thursday,” said additional commissioner of police (ADCP) (central Noida) Shavya Goyal.

According to the police, on October 4, around 1.30 am, when the eatery owner, Varun Kaushik, was closing his shop, three men approached and asked him to pack food, police said, adding that when Kaushik denied packing food due to the late hour, a dispute took place among them.

“At the time of the incident, there were three people including Kaushik and two of his cooks,” said ADCP Goyal, adding that when Kashyap intervened and tried to pacify the fight, the issue escalated.

Police said as Kaushik and another cook felt that the matter had exacerbated, they managed to flee the place and assumed that Kashyap might have also escaped.

“But the suspects caught Kashyap and assaulted him with rods,” said ADCP Goyal, adding that later, when a passerby spotted Kashyap lying in a pool of blood, police were alerted on 112 and he was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Later, police called Kaushik who revealed what transpired at that time, and police teams were formed to nab the three suspects.

“Efforts are underway to nab the third person who is absconding and further investigation is underway,” the ADCP added.