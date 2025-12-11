Search
Thu, Dec 11, 2025
Greater Noida: Delivery executive assaulted over parking bike; 5 held

ByAsmita Seth
Published on: Dec 11, 2025 04:12 am IST

A video circulating on social media purportedly shows several men shouting at a man to remove his motorcycle, followed by the assault. At least five individuals can be seen involved in the scuffle

Greater Noida: Four people were arrested and a minor was detained after a video surfacing on social media purportedly showed a 25-year-old quick e-commerce firm’s delivery executive being assaulted by a group in Greater Noida.

Police said an onlooker filmed the incident and posted it on social media. (HT Photos)
Police identified the victim as Santosh Singh, a resident of Kasba, Surajpur.

“On Tuesday afternoon, when Singh parked his motorbike outside his firm about five men insisted him to remove it from the road. When he protested, they allegedly assaulted him,” said Vinod Kumar, SHO, Surajpur.

Police said an onlooker filmed the incident and posted it on social media. “Taking cognisance of the video, we have identified the suspects as Naseem, 23, Saqib, 22, Sohel, 25, and Aalishan Saifi, alias Sonu, 20, all residents of Surajpur and they were arrested and the minor was detained,” the SHO said.

Police said the victim’s condition is stable and on Wednesday he also filed a complaint against them.

A case has been registered at the Surajpur police station under sections 115(2), voluntarily causing hurt, and 352, intentionally insulting someone, of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

A video circulating on social media purportedly shows several men shouting at a man to remove his motorcycle, followed by the assault. At least five individuals can be seen involved in the scuffle.

HT, however, could not independently verify the video’s authenticity.

