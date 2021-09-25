Greater Noida: DPR for multi-modal transport project gets board’s approval

The Greater Noida authority on Saturday approved the detailed project report (DPR) of a multi-modal transport project and a logistic hub that has been proposed on 478 hectares of land in Bodaki village during its 123rd meeting at its main administrative building in Knowledge Park-IV. The DPR will now be sent to the state government for approval, said officials.

“The work on these mega projects will start once the UP government gives the green signal,” said Narendra Bhooshan, CEO of the Greater Noida authority.

The project will provide world-class modes of conveyance for the growing population in the catchment zone and also cater to the upcoming developments in Uttar Pradesh and the sub-region of the NCR and thus, help in decongesting Delhi, said officials.

The mulit-modal transport hub will have a railway terminal, international busterminal and Metro connectivity. The railway line is already passing through Bodaki and is connected to the Metro via the Aqua Line of Noida Metro. The Indian Railways has already given its approval for the railway terminal at Bodaki, from where trains to East UP, West Bengal and Bihar will be available. Currently people from Noida and Greater Noida have to go to Delhi to travel by train to these states.

“The multi-modal transport hub and logistic hub will be developed in the next five years. A 3km Metro Line will have to be built to connect the Noida Metro’s Aqua Line with Bodaki. Once it is developed, this area will have world-class connectivity and boost growth in the region,” said Bhooshan.

The board also approved six new electric sub-stations in Sector Knowledge Park-V, Ecotech 8, 10, 11, Amarpur and Jalpura. These sub-stations will be in the range of 220KV to 400 KV, said officials.

The authority will develop eight new industrial sectors as the demand for land for setting up industries is increasing in the city after work began for the Noida international airport at Jewar.

The BPO and IT-enabledplot owners can get the registry of their property done by March 2022 as they could not complete the formalities due to Covid-19 this year. It has adopted UP data center guidelines 2021 to boost data centric business in the city.