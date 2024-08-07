Greater Noida eyes 100 crore revenue from leasing out 76 unipole sites

The Greater Noida authority on Tuesday said it will issue tenders to allocate 76 unipole advertisement sites in the city, to collect a planned revenue of around ₹100 crore over the next seven years. The authority said it will also give a unique QR code to each unipole in order to prevent the setting up of unauthorised unipoles in the city. The authority officials said the 76 new sites will be along city’s arterial roads and will be allotted through e-bidding. (Burhaan Kinu/HT Photo (Representative image))

Unauthorised unipoles not only cause a revenue loss to the authority but also pose a safety hazard to the public, said officials.

“These unipoles will also have QR codes, which will provide details about the contractor and other information about the site approval. The QR codes will help identify the exact location of each unipole, and also identify illegal unipoles,” said Ravi Kumar NG, chief executive officer, Greater Noida authority.

A unipole is an outdoor advertising structure with one or more billboards erected on one strong pillar to give maximum visibility . to the promotional material on the billboard.

These unipole sites are carved out by the authority’s advertisement department in high-traffic areas such as highways, expressways, and busy urban locations to maximise visibility. The authority will offer advertisement rights to companies for seven years after floating tenders, said officials.

“The authority will offer 76 unipole sites and we aim to generate around ₹100 crore in revenue in the next seven years. We have directed the staff to start a campaign against unauthorised unipoles so that only authorised sites are used for promotional purposes by companies,” said Ravi Kumar NG.

The Greater Noida authority’s urban services department has issued tenders for the new unipole locations.

This is the first time that the authority has issued multiple tenders for unipole sites, said officials.

The authority officials said these 76 new sites will be along city’s arterial roads and will be allotted through e-bidding, said official.

The authority has also made it clear to companies that no advertisement must hurt any personal, public, or religious sentiments, support racial or gender discrimination or child abuse, or promote nudity and sexual content, among others.

“The tenderer should ensure public safety, and no design element shall hinder free traffic movement or give the illusion of or cause distraction to drivers. The unipoles can be illuminated from the outside or from behind, but self-lit unipoles are not permissible. These unipoles will feature a uniform colour scheme and will be adorned with designer frames,” said a Greater Noida authority official, asking not to be named.

The authority aims to conclude the tender process for the unipoles by August end, said officials.