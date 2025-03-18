Greater Noida: Farmers warn of agitation if no talks are held with authorities

GREATER NOIDA: The Kisan Sangharsh Morcha (KSM), a farmer union, on Monday warned of launching a large-scale protest if talks on their long-pending issues were not held before the March 20 despite the chief minister’s assurances to resolve their concerns. One of the key concerns raised by the farmers is the delay in implementing the recommendations of the high-power committee regarding new laws related to residential land in rural areas. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Key farmer leaders, including Rupesh Verma, Sukhbir Khalifa, and Soran Pradhan, on Monday met Gautam Budh Nagar police officials, urging for the administration to hold a high-level meeting at the earliest.

Farmers had plans to hold a panchayat to press for their demands during chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s visit to Gautam Budh Nagar on March 8. But they postponed it till March 20 after a request from the district administration.

“It’s observed that while we are in the midst of an Andolan (protest), officials take our concerns seriously. But once it is called off, things go silent again, and force us stage demonstrations repeatedly to highlight our demands,” said Rupesh Verma, district president, All India Kisan Sabha.

“The chief minister had explicitly directed officials to resolve farmers’ issues promptly. Yet, no substantial action has been taken. This has aggravated farmers’ frustration. If the administration does not act immediately, Kisan Sangharsh Morcha will have no choice but to escalate the protest,” he added.

Farmer leader Sukhbir Khalifa said that they have been requesting administrative officials to organise meeting to hear the long-pending issues. “However, we are being only assured that it will be held,” he added.

One of the key concerns raised by the farmers is the delay in implementing the recommendations of the high-power committee regarding new laws related to residential land in rural areas. Farmers allege that while the committee made positive recommendations, the authorities have failed to act on them.

Additionally, the long-pending proposal for the allocation of 10% residential plots to farmers has been sent to the state government. But no action has been taken at that level either.

In response, Saad Miyan Khan, deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida, said: “We will make one or two more attempts before March 20 to arrange a meeting regarding farmers’ issues or make them agree to postpone it further. Otherwise, their Mahapanchayat will take place. We will see how to manage the situation moving forward.”