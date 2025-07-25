Greater Noida: Firm blacklisted over illegal tree felling

GREATER NOIDA: The Greater Noida authority has penalised and blacklisted a private firm for felling fully grown trees in the green belt of Sector Chi-3, following complaints against the contractor Yogendra Associates who was assigned the civil work in the area. The ACEO has said that the authority will deal strictly with anyone cutting trees without the Forest Department’s approval. (HT Archives)

Greater Noida authority chief executive officer (CEO) Ravi Kumar NG decided to blacklist the concerned contractor (Yogendra Associates) while ordering to seize the contractor’s security money besides filing of a first information report (FIR), as he took cognizance of the incident of tree cutting in the green belt.

The authority’s additional CEO Shree Lakshmi VS found the evidence during a site inspection conducted along with deputy general manager (horticulture department) Sanjay Kumar Jain, senior manager PP Mishra, manager Prashant Samadhiya, and assistant manager Harinder Singh.

“We have blacklisted the agency responsible for maintaining the green belt, Yogendra Associates, and decided to lodge an FIR. The contractor was given a two-year responsibility to maintain the green belt of Sector Chi 3 and other greenery this April,” said Lakshmi VS.

Meanwhile, a show-cause notice has been also issued to senior manager in the horticulture department, and a recommendation made to give an adverse entry to the manager in whose area the trees have been felled.

Also, the authority also decided to take disciplinary action against the assistant manager and immediate termination of contracts of supervisor Anoop Bhati and technical supervisor Mahesh Tiwari.

The ACEO also said that the authority will deal strictly with anyone cutting trees without the Forest Department’s approval.

The contractor was unavailable for comment on the issue despite repeated attempts.