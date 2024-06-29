Greater Noida: Hit by share market losses, 2 brothers rob businessmen; arrested

Greater Noida: Hours after a Greater Noida-based businessman and his brother were allegedly robbed of ₹3.10 lakh cash outside their home in Dadri by two unidentified men, the Greater Noida police arrested four people and confiscated the money, said officers on Friday. The suspects were traced with the help of their bike, besides their faces had been captured on the CCTV cameras of the colony. (HT Photo)

While two of the arrested suspects carried out the robbery, two others acted as their accomplices. During questioning, the two main suspects claimed that they had lost around ₹3.30 lakh in the share market in the last two months, making them unable to pay their EMIs, they added.

According to Ashok Kumar, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), Greater Noida, police received the information from businessman Rakesh Garg around 10.00pm on Thursday.

“The complainant Rakesh Garg (60) and his brother Nand Lal Garg (55) run an animal fodder shop in Dadri area of Greater Noida. On Friday, around 9pm, they left their shop with a bag containing ₹3.10 lakh. They headed to their home, about a kilometre away, on a scooty. As they reached, and got down from the two-wheeler, an unidentified man snatched the bag from Rakesh while an accomplice waited for him on a bike. As they tried to flee, Rakesh and Nand Lal Garg ran after them. The robbers left their bike due to a narrow street and fled on foot,” said Kumar.

The businessmen later submitted a complaint at the Dadri police station, and police teams were deployed to nab the suspects.

“The suspects were traced with the help of their bike. Also, their faces had been captured on the CCTV cameras of the colony. Around 1am, the two robbers as well as their two accomplices were held from a parking area on Roopwas road near the NTPC intersection in Dadri where they had gathered to distribute the robbed cash among them,” said the ADCP.

Police identified the suspects as brothers Ravi Singh (25) and Aman Singh (20)- both natives of Gonda and residents of Dhoom Manikpur village in Badalpur, Greater Noida; and brothers Mukul Bhati (21) and Sukil Bhati (19) - both residents of Badhpura village in Dadri, said officers.

“During interrogation, Ravi told police that in May 2023, he and his brother Aman had taken a loan of ₹10 lakh for their sister’s marriage, to be returned in monthly installment of ₹15,000. They also dealt in share market to pay the installments and run their home,” the officer informed.

However, in the last two months, they lost around ₹3.30 lakh in the share market, making them unable to pay the EMIs. They did recce in the Dadri area for four days to rob a businessman, he added.

“On Friday evening, they saw the Garg brothers with a bag full of cash and started following them… After robbing the businessmen and fleeing, the suspects Ravi and Aman gave ₹1 lakh to their friends Mukul and Sukil Bhati,” the officer said.

“They left for the time being and decided to meet at the parking area near the NTPC intersection to equally share the money just when police nabbed them at 1am,” said the ADCP.

The four suspects were arrested and produced before a local court on Friday.

“They are booked under charges of robbery and dishonestly receiving stolen property under sections 392 and 411 of the Indian Penal Code respectively,” said Kumar.