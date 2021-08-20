Home / Cities / Noida News / Greater Noida imposes penalty for illegal advertising
By Vinod Rajput, Greater Noida
PUBLISHED ON AUG 20, 2021 11:50 PM IST

The Greater Noida authority on Friday imposed a 2 lakh penalty each on three firms for allegedly putting up illegal advertisements.

The authority has been on a drive against illegal hoardings that cost it money in advertisement fees and posed a risk to commuters. Confirming this, the authority deputy general manager Shyodan Singh said the drive will continue.

The authority released a helpline — 0120-2336046/7/8/9 — for citizens to inform them of such hoardings.

“The authority will promptly act against unipole or hoardings that are unsafe and put up in violation of safety guidelines,” said Deep Chand additional chief executive officer of the Greater Noida authority.

As per the rules, a firm or individual has to obtain permission before putting up such advertisements. A committee from the authority will test the strength of the hoarding or unipole foundation, pillar and frame .

Following complaints from several residents, the authority on Tuesday night seized 31 illegal unipoles and issued recovery notice for causing it a loss of 3 lakh in revenue through advertisement fee.

“Releasing a helpline is a welcome step because it will discourage illegal unipole or hoardings in the city,” said Shashank Shekhar a resident of Sector 1.

