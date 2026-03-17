Greater Noida: Lawyers protest cops’ assault of colleague

Greater Noida:A protest by advocates at the Surajpur district court in Greater Noida over one of their colleagues allegedly being detained and assaulted by police on Saturday night, turned tense on Monday. Additional DCP (Central Noida) Rajendra Kumar Gautam said action had been taken following the complaint by advocates. “Two sub-inspectors and two constables were suspended. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Protesters said advocates pushed police personnel out of the court premises during the demonstration.

Meanwhile, the police said four personnel from the Bisrakh police station were suspended on Sunday over the alleged assault on the advocate on Saturday night.

Protesters said that Fareed Ahmed, the advocate, was allegedly picked up by cops from his home.

Advocate Umesh Bhati Devta alleged that Ahmed was taken away without any case against him. “There was an argument and the police picked him up. The advocate was badly assaulted,” Devta alleged.

On Monday, advocates said that they intensified their protest and demanded a first information report (FIR) against the police personnel. “The argument was over why our fellow advocate was beaten and that an FIR should be filed against the police officers responsible,” Devta added.

According to the protesters, the advocate sustained external injuries and bruises allegedly caused by sticks and batons.

Advocates gathered at the court complex and raised slogans. “Today, we again held a meeting. After that protest, all the police personnel were made to leave. The gates were locked and a sit-in protest was held,” Devta said.

Meanwhile, additional DCP (Central Noida) Rajendra Kumar Gautam said action had been taken following the complaint by advocates. “Two sub-inspectors and two constables were suspended,” Gautam said.

Gautam said that a police team had went there to conduct a raid in connection with a case involving a wanted person. “At that time, the wanted person’s brother allegedly helped him escape. The police brought that person to the police station, who later turned out to be an advocate and was allegedly beaten up,” he said.

Police added that no FIR has been registered in the matter.