Greater Noida: Man demanding 2 crore ransom held

GREATER NOIDA: A man accused of demanding ₹2 crore ransom from owner of a private hospital in Noida this February, was arrested following an exchange of fire with police on late Sunday in the Knowledge Park area of Greater Noida, officers said on Monday, adding that he carries a bounty of ₹15,000. The suspect has been allegedly involved in various crimes in multiple states including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and the city of Delhi. (Representational image)

The accused, identified by police as Akash Kumar Rana, a resident of Bhoodakheda village, Muzaffarnagar, sustained injuries during the gunfight. He was taken to a government hospital and his condition is stable. He has been allegedly involved in various crimes in multiple states including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and the city of Delhi, officers said.

“Akash Kumar Rana and his accomplices were involved in a planned attack on Gaurav Giri, the owner of Annapurna Private Hostel, on February 22, 2025. They opened fire on Giri and later demanded ₹2 crore extortion money through an online app. While his co-accused was already arrested and sent to jail, Akash had been on the run until the recent shootout,” said additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) (Greater Noida), Sudhir Kumar.

Rana was arrested near Gurjarpur railway underpass, where Knowledge Park police team was conducting routine vehicle inspection on Sunday, police said.

“During our routine check near the railway underpass, the suspect on an unregistered motorcycle attempted to flee after ignoring our stop signal. We tried to follow him but he fired at our team, and sustained a bullet injury in leg during gunfire exchange. He was subsequently apprehended,” the ADCP added.

A .315 bore country-made pistol with one live cartridge and one spent cartridge, besides a stolen Hero Splendor Pro motorcycle was recovered from his possession, officers said.

A case has been registered against Akash Kumar Rana at Knowledge Park police station, under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 308(2) (extortion), 324(4), and 61(2), along with Sections 3/25/27 of the Arms Act.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain any additional criminal activities he may be linked to, police said.