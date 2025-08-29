Greater Noida: Man electrocuted to death; family alleges foul play

Greater Noida:A 32-year-old man, driver by profession, allegedly died of electrocution while washing a car in a Greater Noida village on Thursday morning, police said, adding that his family suspecting foul play later staged a protest along with the body for investigation. Police received information about the protest on the emergency helpline number 112, and rushed to the spot along with senior officers and counselled the aggrieved family. (HT Photos)

Police identified the deceased as Harendra Prajapati, a resident of Jaipura village, Surajpur, Greater Noida who worked as a driver close to his house.

“On Thursday morning, Prajapati left home for routine work. Around 8 am, when he was washing a car at the workshop of his employer, Bablu (single name), he suffered an electric shock and collapsed on the ground,” said a police officer, requesting anonymity.

“When Bablu and his neighbours came to know about the incident, they rushed him to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead,” the officer said, adding that the hospital authorities informed police.

Prajapati’s family and neighbours first took the body for last rites. But later after discussions among them, they took it to a roundabout in Surajpur and protested for around one-and-a-half hours, affecting traffic movement.

Police received information on the emergency helpline number 112, and rushed to the spot along with senior officers and counselled the aggrieved family. Additional traffic police force was used to clear the congestion, said officers.

Finally, he was cremated after a post-mortem in the evening.

“Prajapati’s post-mortem was conducted to ascertain the exact reason behind his death. In the primary investigation, it was revealed that he was switching on a water motor pipe and suffered an electric shock due to an open wire. Nothing suspicious has been found yet,” said station house officer (Surajpur) Vinod Kumar, adding that no case has been registered yet and further investigation is underway.