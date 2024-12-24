Greater Noida: Man kills woman for asking to get a govt job to marry her

Greater Noida: A 27-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing a 22-year-old woman in Greater Noida after she asked him to get a government job as a pre-condition to marry her, said police on Monday, adding that the suspect, who works as a delivery boy for e-commerce firms, was arrested on Sunday night. On the complaint of Nisha’s father, Rajesh Kumar, a case of murder under section 109 (murder) and 333 (house trespass) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Badalpur police station, and suspect Vijay was arrested. (Representational image)

Police identified the deceased as Nisha, 22 (single name), a resident of Badalpur, Greater Noida and said that the two were friends for last six years.

“On Saturday around 8pm, Virendra Kumar, originally from Bulandshahr, a resident of Vijay Nagar in Ghaziabad, visited Nisha’s home to return a helmet. During their conversation in her room, a fight ensued after Vijay pressurised her to marry him,” said Amresh Singh, station house officer, Badalpur.

“They had discussed about marriage in the past too. On Saturday when Vijay pressurised her again, she refused to marry and asked him to get a government job first. Vijay got furious and stabbed her with a sharp-edged weapon multiple times,” the SHO added.

“He fled as her mother and grandmother rushed inside the room on hearing Nisha’s screams. She was rushed to a nearby private hospital where she died during treatment,” the officer added.

