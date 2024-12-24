Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Dec 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Greater Noida: Man kills woman for asking to get a govt job to marry her

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 24, 2024 08:48 AM IST

Greater Noida: A 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his friend, Nisha, 22, after she demanded he get a government job before marriage.

Greater Noida: A 27-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing a 22-year-old woman in Greater Noida after she asked him to get a government job as a pre-condition to marry her, said police on Monday, adding that the suspect, who works as a delivery boy for e-commerce firms, was arrested on Sunday night.

On the complaint of Nisha’s father, Rajesh Kumar, a case of murder under section 109 (murder) and 333 (house trespass) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Badalpur police station, and suspect Vijay was arrested. (Representational image)
On the complaint of Nisha’s father, Rajesh Kumar, a case of murder under section 109 (murder) and 333 (house trespass) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Badalpur police station, and suspect Vijay was arrested. (Representational image)

Police identified the deceased as Nisha, 22 (single name), a resident of Badalpur, Greater Noida and said that the two were friends for last six years.

“On Saturday around 8pm, Virendra Kumar, originally from Bulandshahr, a resident of Vijay Nagar in Ghaziabad, visited Nisha’s home to return a helmet. During their conversation in her room, a fight ensued after Vijay pressurised her to marry him,” said Amresh Singh, station house officer, Badalpur.

“They had discussed about marriage in the past too. On Saturday when Vijay pressurised her again, she refused to marry and asked him to get a government job first. Vijay got furious and stabbed her with a sharp-edged weapon multiple times,” the SHO added.

“He fled as her mother and grandmother rushed inside the room on hearing Nisha’s screams. She was rushed to a nearby private hospital where she died during treatment,” the officer added.

On the complaint of Nisha’s father, Rajesh Kumar, a case of murder under section 109 (murder) and 333 (house trespass) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Badalpur police station, and suspect Vijay was arrested, said police.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On