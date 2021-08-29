Greater Noida: Over 90,000 penalty against three firms for violating waste rules

The Greater Noida authority on Sunday said that it has imposed a penalty of over ₹90,000 against three industrial units/private agencies for violating the waste management rules.

“We have imposed ₹93,000 penalty against three companies for violating the rules. These violators were not treating their waste as per rules and were dumping it outside their premises. The drive against such offenders will continue,” said Narendra Bhooshan, chief executive officer of the Greater Noida authority.

The authority imposed a ₹51,000 penalty against a packaging company that was found dumping the waste outside its premises without any treatment, the officials said. Similarly, ₹21,000 penalty each was imposed against two other agencies, which were also found dumping waste outside the premises. All the three agencies are located in Sector Ecotech 2 in the Udyog Vihar area, the officials said.

Meanwhile, the authority has launched an awareness campaign on the importance of following waste management rules.

“We recently organised a camp at a South Korean firm’s office to inform them about the waste management rules. We have roped in some private firms for organising seminars in all kinds of areas, such as commercial, industrial and residential, to spread awareness about the sanitation issues and rules to be followed,” said Bhooshan.