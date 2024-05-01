Greater Noida police gets five-day remand custody of gangster Ravi Kana

The district court in Greater Noida on Tuesday remanded jailed gangster Ravi Kana to police custody for five days, senior police officers said, adding that he will further interrogated regarding the charges against him. Alleged gangster and scrap dealer Ravi Kana in police custody. (HT Photo)

Kana alias Ravi Nagar, alias Ravindra Nagar, a Greater Noida-based gangster and scrap dealer, and his friend Kajal Jha (30) were arrested from the Indira Gandhi International airport in Delhi last Friday following their deportation from Bangkok, Thailand. Kana and Jha were sent to 14 day judicial custody on Saturday by a magistrate couert in Greater Noida. They are now lodged in Luksar district jail, said officers.

On Monday, police had sought custody of Kana for seven days, but the court on Tuesday agreed to remand him in police custody for five day.

As per the remand order, the police custody will begin on May 1 at noon and end on May 6 at noon, senior police officers said.

“Kana will be interrogated further on the charges against him, before filing a charge sheet in the case before the court. He will be questioned to probe links to his scrap dealing business and extortion allegations,” said SM Khan, deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida.

Earlier, Kana was interrogated for about four hours before being sent to judicial custody on Saturday.

“He was asked at least 50 questions related to people involved in his gang, their extortion deals, involvement of influential people and his bank and company details allegedly used for money laundering,” said a senior officer, asking not to be named.