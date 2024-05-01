 Greater Noida police gets five-day remand custody of gangster Ravi Kana - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Greater Noida police gets five-day remand custody of gangster Ravi Kana

ByAshni Dhaor, Greater Noida
May 01, 2024 06:42 AM IST

Kana alias Ravi Nagar, alias Ravindra Nagar, a Greater Noida-based gangster and scrap dealer, and his friend Kajal Jha (30) were arrested from the Indira Gandhi International airport in Delhi last Friday following their deportation from Bangkok, Thailand

The district court in Greater Noida on Tuesday remanded jailed gangster Ravi Kana to police custody for five days, senior police officers said, adding that he will further interrogated regarding the charges against him.

Alleged gangster and scrap dealer Ravi Kana in police custody. (HT Photo)
Alleged gangster and scrap dealer Ravi Kana in police custody. (HT Photo)

Kana alias Ravi Nagar, alias Ravindra Nagar, a Greater Noida-based gangster and scrap dealer, and his friend Kajal Jha (30) were arrested from the Indira Gandhi International airport in Delhi last Friday following their deportation from Bangkok, Thailand. Kana and Jha were sent to 14 day judicial custody on Saturday by a magistrate couert in Greater Noida. They are now lodged in Luksar district jail, said officers.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

On Monday, police had sought custody of Kana for seven days, but the court on Tuesday agreed to remand him in police custody for five day.

As per the remand order, the police custody will begin on May 1 at noon and end on May 6 at noon, senior police officers said.

“Kana will be interrogated further on the charges against him, before filing a charge sheet in the case before the court. He will be questioned to probe links to his scrap dealing business and extortion allegations,” said SM Khan, deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida.

Earlier, Kana was interrogated for about four hours before being sent to judicial custody on Saturday.

“He was asked at least 50 questions related to people involved in his gang, their extortion deals, involvement of influential people and his bank and company details allegedly used for money laundering,” said a senior officer, asking not to be named.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Ashni Dhaor

    Ashni Dhaor is a correspondent with Hindustan Times. She covers crime, education, health, politics, civic issues and environment in Ghaziabad city. She graduated from Delhi University in 2015 and has since been working with Hindustan Times since.

News / Cities / Noida / Greater Noida police gets five-day remand custody of gangster Ravi Kana
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On