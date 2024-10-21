Menu Explore
Greater Noida: Police seize car after its stunt video goes viral

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 22, 2024 06:28 AM IST

The car owner has been involved in stunts in the past as well and had recorded multiple stunt videos, some of them were recovered while others were deleted by him, said an official

Greater Noida: The Greater Noida police seized a Maruti Suzuki Baleno car after its 11-second stunt video went viral on social media platforms on Monday, officers said.

The video, recorded on Saturday evening, shows a grey Baleno being driven without any registration number, and a black film covering its glass windows drifting in a busy Alpha 2 market of the city. (Screen grab)
The video, recorded on Saturday evening, shows a grey Baleno being driven without any registration number, and a black film covering its glass windows drifting in a busy Alpha 2 market of the city.

With multiple videos of the same car surfacing on social media, police identified the owner with the help of an informer. “The car owner has been identified as Shivam Bhati, a resident of Dadri in Greater Noida,” said Vidhyut Goyal, station house officer, Beta 2 police station.

“As it (performing stunts on roads) is a violation of the Motor Vehicle Act, we have seized the car, and efforts are underway to nab the car owner,” he added.

“Investigation revealed that the car driver was involved in the stunt. Someone recorded the video, which eventually went viral. The car owner has been involved in stunts in the past as well and had recorded multiple stunt videos. Some of them were recovered while others were deleted by him,” said an officer, requesting anonymity.

According to the Noida traffic police data, 14,442 challans were issued for using black films in cars and 42,346 challans for faulty number plates from January to August 2024.

“We will issue a fine against the car owner for violation of traffic rules in this case. And, the traffic police are also identifying other offenders who repeatedly violate the traffic rules by doing stunts. Soon their cars will also be seized, and a hefty fine will be imposed,” Yamuna Prasad, deputy commissioner of police, Noida (traffic).

