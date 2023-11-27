Greater Noida ropes in CRRI to use recycled waste in road construction

The Greater Noida authority has decided to enlist the service of state-owned Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) to recycle the construction waste generated by the city and use it in road construction. The authority has decided to collect and convert the construction waste, and also plastic waste, into tiles, bricks and other materials to be used in building footpaths and walkways and other such street utilities (HT Archive/representational image)

The CRRI will work as a consultant with the authority and prepare the estimates for the works to be carried out in the future. The authority and the CRRI will sign an agreement in the next two week to start work on the project, which is aimed at improving the quality of roads and also ensure transparency in road construction work, said officials.

The authority has decided to collect and convert the construction waste, and also plastic waste, into tiles, bricks and other materials to be used in building footpaths and walkways and other such street utilities, said officials.

“With this project, we aim to reduce the quantity of waste that reaches the landfill site. If we use this waste to build footpaths and roads, then it will not only improve the quality of the roads but also the longevity of roads,” said Ravikumar NG, chief executive officer, Greater Noida authority.

The CEO has directed each circle officer to identify at least one road in their respective areas so that it can be developed into a ”model road” using the recycled tiles. There are a total of eight circles in Greater Noida and initially there will be one model road along with footpath to be built using the recycled tiles. And later the authority aims to build footpaths and walkways in parks and also roads using the recycled material.

Later, this model will be replicated on other roads to give the city a new look, said officials.

Noida has at least 95 sectors and 124 villages, divided into eight zones, for smooth administrative purposes. Noida, with its around 10 lakh population, generates around 350 tonnes of waste daily, said officials.

However, the authority is yet to calculate the exact quantity of construction waste that is produced daily in the city.

The total length of 24 metre wide roads is 200km and that of 45 metre wide or more is 206km.

“If the tie-up with the CRRI works out well, then we aim to reconstruct most of the roads and footpaths in the city using recycled tiles,” said NG Ravikumar.