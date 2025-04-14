Greater Noida’s integrated industrial development to come under e-surveillance

GREATER NOIDA: Greater Noida’s integrated industrial development is set to be put under electronic surveillance to offer safety and better traffic management. Around 140 high-definition CCTV and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras will be installed across the township for better safety. (Sunil Ghosh/HT File photo)

“A modern Command and Control Centre will be built to monitor and manage key services like power, water, waste, traffic, and security. Around 140 high-definition CCTV and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras will be installed across the township for better safety,” said Integrated Industrial Township Greater Noida Limited chief executive officer Ravi Kumar NG.

All citizen services will go online through special software (IITGNL Software Modules), with features like GIS maps, automated billing, and live dashboards. Environmental sensors will keep track of air quality, temperature, humidity, and rainfall, the CEO added.

This high-tech system will use cloud technology for faster service and better data security. Smart systems will also be connected for managing electricity, water supply, streetlights, and waste collection, officials said.

The Greater Noida integrated industrial township limited has issued a tender to finalise an agency for the purpose to work as a master system integrator (MSI) to install high-definition CCTV cameras, censors, cables, set up a control room for this township, and also deploy required staff to deliver end-to-end services to the clients in this township, officials said.

For efficient urban governance and security, Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor Integrated Industrial Township Greater Noida Limited (DMIC IITGNL) will set up a state-of-the-art Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) with an investment of about ₹40 crore. The tender to appoint a Master System Integrator (MSI) for the project has already been floated and the proposal can be submitted till May 7, they added.

Notably, the DMIC has developed a smart city infrastructure in its greenfield township spread over 828 acres in Greater Noida.

The Integrated Industrial Township aims to accommodate around 30,000 residents and generate over 50,000 jobs. With a strong foundation in technology-driven infrastructure and governance, DMIC IITGNL envisions a connected, secure, and investor-friendly industrial city, officials said.

The new control and command centre to be setup will be linked with Greater Noida’s Integrated Security and Traffic Management System (ISTMS) and Safe City projects to ensure smooth and smart city management, they added.

Notably, the Integrated Command and Control Centre will bring together all essential services — including sewerage, solid waste management, traffic regulation, and public safety — under one digital platform. These systems will be connected through a Fibre-to-the-X (FTTX) network, linking smart meters, sensors, and CCTV cameras to ensure efficient and responsive governance.

High-definition CCTV and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras will help monitor vehicle movement, detect blacklisted license plates, and alert authorities in real-time.

The surveillance systems will also be integrated with Greater Noida’s Integrated Security and Traffic Management System (ISTMS) and Safe City project to ensure coordinated action across the region.