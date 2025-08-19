Greater Noida societies fined for poor waste disposal, raising health and environment concerns

GREATER NOIDA Greater Noida’s health department teams have penalised four housing societies for failing to manage solid waste in line with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, officials said on Monday. The penalised societies are located in Sector 16, Sector 16B, and two in Techzone-4, said senior health manager Chet Ram Singh. (HT Archives)

The fines totalling ₹1.31 lakh were imposed following inspections in residential complexes across Greater Noida West.

“Penalties are a deterrent, but the primary focus is on encouraging societies to adopt proper waste segregation and disposal practices,” said Greater Noida authority chief executive officer NG Ravi Kumar.

Inspection teams visited four societies last week and found the Solid Waste Management Rules being flouted, said officials.

The societies are located in Sector 16, Sector 16B, and two in Techzone-4, said senior health manager Chet Ram Singh.

Officials said the societies had failed to ensure in-house processing or scientific disposal of daily waste, leading to potential risks of air and water contamination.

According to officials, poor waste segregation and disposal practices continue to be a recurring issue in bulk waste-generating societies, despite repeated advisories.