Greater Noida sports facility to get new hockey turf, skating rink

The Greater Noida authority on Monday said it has decided to develop a state-of-the-art international hockey turf and a skateboarding rink in the sports complex in Sector 37, officials said. The authority said it has invited applications from reputed companies and architects with proven expertise in designing large-scale sports infrastructure. (HT Photo)

The proposed skateboarding rink will be designed to meet international standards, and offer patrons innovative and safe features for all skill levels. The hockey turf will feature an artificial surface of international standard, capable of hosting professional matches and training sessions, said officials.

The authority plans to engage reputed architects to conceptualise and design the facility. The project will also include innovative infrastructure catering to diverse sports and recreational needs.

“We will upgrade the 10 acre sports complex in Sector 37 with state-of-the-art facilities and this project will include the construction of a world-class hockey turf and a skateboarding rink, designed to meet international standards. The hockey stadium will be built on around 1.5 acres,” said Ravi Kumar NG, chief executive officer, Greater Noida authority.

The upgraded facility will also include training centres, spectator seating, and supporting infrastructure, all designed with eco-friendly and sustainable solutions.

The authority is considering input from experts from the Sports Authority of India’s panel to enhance the project. A wrestling court was already built in one section of the existing sports complex, and the current project will focus on upgrading the remaining areas.

“Our aim is to create opportunities for the youth to train and build careers in sports. We want to transform Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex, spanning over 38 acres, as a centre of excellence, work also started on the development of the zonal sports complex in Sector 37,” said Ravi Kumar NG.

Private companies will be contracted to handle its operation, maintenance, and management, focusing on training athletes for major international competitions such as the Olympics and the Commonwealth Games.

To further encourage sports at the grassroots level, the authority has planned to develop playgrounds in villages within the notified area. Land was reserved for this purpose in almost all villages, and work on these playgrounds already began, said officials.