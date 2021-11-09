Greater Noida: Suspect escapes from police custody at Surajpur court premises

A 30-year-old suspect allegedly escaped from police custody at the Surajpur court premises on Monday afternoon. Police identified the suspect as Shiv Kumar, a resident of Faridabad in Haryana.

Elamaran G, additional DCP, Noida Central, said that four policemen -- head constable Shantanu Tyagi, constables Virpal Singh, Vipin Kumar and Surendra Kumar -- from Bulandshahr district brought four prisoners, including Shiv Kumar, for a hearing to the Surajpur court on Monday.

“The Bulandshahar police had arrested Shiv Kumar there. He was also wanted in connection with a case of cheating under Section 420 in Dankaur. The Surajpur court had issued a warrant for his production in the court. The Bulandshahr police team had brought the suspect in the afternoon. Since the suspect was not handcuffed while being produced before the magistrate, he took advantage of the crowd and managed to escape around 1.30pm,” he said.

According to the Dankaur FIR, the suspect offered a lift to a couple in Greater Noida and on the way duped them of ₹19,000.

The additional DCP said that the Noida police have launched a search to arrest the suspect. “We will file an FIR against the four policemen for negligence. We will also submit a report to the Bulandshahr police for departmental action against them,” he said.