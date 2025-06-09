Greater Noida to buy 900 hectares for 8 new sectors

The Greater Noida authority on Sunday said that it has expedited the work to purchase the remaining 386 hectare land out of 900 hectares to complete the development of eight industrial sectors. Apart from this, the authority has already bought land in the last one year in many sectors including 89 hectares in sector Ecotech 7, 77 ha in sector 8, 103 ha in sector 9, 101 ha in sector 12A, 38 ha in sector 16, 46 ha in sector 19, 11 ha in sector 19A and 48 ha in sector Ecotech 21, said officials (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The authority had in 2021 decided to carve out eight nee industrial sectors to meet the demands. But in the last three years it could take the possession of 580 hectares of land. It had bought the 900 hectares land but couldn’t take the possession of entire patches in these sectors because the farmers were not reluctant to give the possession of the land, said officials.

The authority wants to take the possession of the land for the development on urgent basis because after the Noida airport is set to become operational shortly the demand for the industrial plots is increasing, said officials.

“In the last few years the global and domestic investors have keenly shown interest in buying the land for their businesses in Greater Noida. They have submitted proposals to buy the land for their units in this industrial town. Therefore we are trying to ready the land with the support of the farmers, developing the same, and allotting for the new projects. We have a target to ready around 900 hectares of land in eight new sectors being developed in this industrial town that has made a name on the world map,” said Ravi Kumar NG, chief executive officer of the Greater Noida authority.

These eight sectors comprise sector Ecotech 7, 8, 9, 12A, 16, 19, 19A and 21, where the authority will buy the land from the farmers, who are willing to sell their land and also give possession without delay for the development.

Girish Kumar Jha, officer on special duty of the Greater Noida authority said that they are having meetings with the farmers to arrange the possession of the land for the developmental purposes.

The Greater Noida authority chief executive officer Ravi Kumar NG has directed the land department staff to engage with the farmers, and then take the possession of the land to prepare the land bank of 900 hectares because as the Noida international airport becoming a reality the domestic and international investors are lining up to buy the industrial plots to set up industrial units, said officials.

Apart from this, the authority has already bought land in the last one year in many sectors including 89 hectares in sector Ecotech 7, 77 ha in sector 8, 103 ha in sector 9, 101 ha in sector 12A, 38 ha in sector 16, 46 ha in sector 19, 11 ha in sector 19A and 48 ha in sector Ecotech 21, said officials.