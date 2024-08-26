Greater Noida to get 2,739 CCTV cameras under safe city project

The Greater Noida authority will install 2,739 close circuit television cameras (CCTVs) across a 38,000-hectare area between Noida and Dadri under its “Safe City” project by the end of October, officials said on Sunday. HT Image

The cameras will be installed at 311 locations such as markets, public places, and sectors including arterial roads prone to traffic congestion. An integrated control room will be set up to monitor the footage 24/7 in co-ordination with the police.

Greater Noida authority chief executive officer Ravi Kumar NG has directed that a tender be prepared to execute the project. “The Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi has been tasked with talking to experts and private companies before the tender is finalised. The agency that offers the lowest price to implement this project will be given the work,” said a Greater Noida authority official aware of the project. “The process of finalising the tender is in its final stages,” said Prerna Singh, additional chief executive officer of the Greater Noida authority.

The Greater Noida authority has also identified 49 spots with high traffic congestion where the cameras will be installed so police can monitor traffic and address traffic congestion problems more quickly, said officials. The authority will also provide 20 drones to the police to monitor public events such as fairs, religious functions, and exhibitions for the better safety.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath had directed the Noida and the Greater Noida authorities in 2018 to work on the safe city project.