Greater Noida to introduce paid surface parking, smart management system

The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority has decided to levy charges on surface parking with the aim of generating revenue and regulating haphazard parking and the resulting traffic congestion. In the absence of a streamlined system, indiscriminate roadside parking and encroachments have emerged in several areas, triggering safety concerns and traffic congestion. (HT Archive)

The authority is planning to appoint an agency to implement a comprehensive parking management system under the public-private partnership (PPP) model, officials familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Currently, Greater Noida has multiple parking sites in different residential sectors and industrial and commercial zones, but lacks a regulated parking system, officials said. In the absence of such a system, indiscriminate roadside parking and encroachments have emerged in several areas, triggering safety concerns.

Spread over nearly 380 sq km, Greater Noida is a major urban and industrial township with around 100 sectors and 120 villages, officials said. With commercial flight operations from Noida International Airport scheduled to begin on June 15, residential and commercial activities in the region are expected to increase further, making organised parking management crucial, officials added.

The authority plans to hire an agency to develop and operate a smart paid parking system. “The proposed system will provide real-time information on available parking spaces, enable cashless payments and improve vehicle safety and monitoring, while also generating revenue. Greater Noida’s markets witness heavy footfall but often face severe congestion due to haphazard parking,” said a Greater Noida authority officer, requesting anonymity.

Jagat Farm Market, one of the city’s oldest and busiest local markets, is popular for street food, clothing, electronics and daily-use items, particularly among students and residents. Similarly, the market in Alpha 1 has restaurants, grocery stores, salons and retail shops. In Greater Noida West, Gaur City Mall has emerged as a major shopping and entertainment hub with multiplexes, restaurants and branded outlets, but the area also faces problems of unauthorised roadside parking, officials said.

The authority has invited expressions of interest (EOI) for the project, which will include the design, development, operation and maintenance of parking facilities across the city. The selected agency will conduct a survey of parking spaces in sectors and prepare details of the total surface parking capacity for two-wheelers and four-wheelers.

It will also install infrastructure such as barriers, sensors, CCTV cameras, smart signages and automated pay-and-park kiosks, officials said.

In addition, the agency will develop a mobile application and web portal for real-time parking booking and digital payments. It will also deploy manpower for smooth operations, collect user charges and share revenue with the authority under a revenue-sharing mechanism. Companies with at least three years of experience in operating similar services have been invited to participate in the bidding process.

The parking data will be integrated with the authority’s integrated command and control centre for monitoring purposes. Interested firms can submit proposals till May 28.