Greater Noida: Trucks collide on Eastern Peripheral Expressway, burst into flames

Greater Noida: A trailer truck carrying eight cars caught fire on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE) on Saturday morning, causing its driver to lose control of it and ram into another moving truck from the rear-end. Soon, both vehicles were up in flames, said police. Police were informed on emergency helpline number 112 that two trucks heading towards Palwal had caught fire on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway (HT Photo)

The blaze was finally extinguished with the help of two fire tenders and nobody was injured in the incident, an officer said.

According to station house officer (Dankaur police station) Sanjay Kumar Singh, police were informed around 9am on emergency helpline number 112 that two trucks heading towards Palwal had caught fire on the EPS.

“On getting information, the fire control room was alerted and a team of Dankaur police rushed to the spot. It came to light that eight cars were inside the trailer truck and it rammed into another truck from behind which was carrying small idols,” the officer said.

“As soon as we received information, two fire tenders were rushed to the spot. We managed to extinguish the fire before all the cars and idols could catch fire,” said fire officer (Ecotech 1) Jitendra Singh.

He said that prima facie it is suspected that after the collision a short-circuit in the trailer truck led to the fire in both the vehicles.

“No injuries have been reported and a case of loss of property will be registered after receiving a complaint. There has been no arrest so far,” the SHO added.