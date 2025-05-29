Greater Noida: Two realtors fined 5 lakh each over pollution

GREATER NOIDA: The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has imposed a total penalty of ₹10 lakh on two construction projects for allegedly causing air and water pollution in residential sectors of the city, officials said on Wednesday. In one of the inspections conducted on the same day, officials found that in plot 8 in Sector 1, untreated sewage water and basement water was being directly discharged onto the adjoining 60-metre wide service road. (HT Photos)

The action follows multiple complaints from residents through various social media platforms and the Integrated Grievance Redressal System (IGRS), and direct submissions to the authority office.

Officials informed that a site inspection was conducted on May 24 at plot GH-05 in Sector Techzone 4 which revealed open transportation of sand, soil, and construction material in uncovered dumpers, contributing to widespread dust emissions.

Authorities observed that basement construction work was underway without adequate measures to control airborne dust. The inspection report also noted the likelihood of damage to the 45-metre wide road in front of the project site due to constant dumping and water transportation using tractors and dumpers. Besides, residents living near the site had reported breathing difficulties due to the rising dust levels, officials said.

“The project lacked effective dust control mechanisms, which is a clear violation of NGT norms. The builder concerned has been directed to deposit an environmental compensation amount of ₹5 lakh at the earliest and submit the receipt to the authority’s institutional and builders’ wing”, said senior manager, Greater Noida authority, Rajesh Kumar.

In a separate inspection conducted on the same day, officials found that in plot 8 in Sector 1, untreated sewage water and basement water was being directly discharged onto the adjoining 60-metre wide service road.

Senior officials, including deputy general manager (projects), senior managers from sewer and work circle-3 departments, were present during the inspection. The builder was found to have damaged the road and drainage infrastructure, prompting officials to direct the developer to immediately clean the area and ensure a proper wastewater disposal system, officials informed.

“A penalty of ₹500,000 has been imposed on the developer for damaging public infrastructure and tarnishing the image of the authority. The builder must not only deposit the fine but also bear the cost of repairing the road and drains,” said the senior manager.

Developers are warned to adhere to environmental protocols and take corrective measures to prevent further pollution, officials said.