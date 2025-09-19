Search
Fri, Sept 19, 2025
Greater Noida West: NPCL to develop urban forest in Sector 10

ByMaria Khan
Published on: Sept 19, 2025 04:22 am IST

The initiative, part of NPCL’s ‘Project Sanjeevani’, will see plantation of 10,000 saplings on one-acre site using the Miyawaki method

GREATER NOIDA: The Noida Power Company Limited (NPCL) has launched a project to develop a dense urban forest in association with an NGO, in Greater Noida West Sector 10, officials said on Thursday.

The initiative, part of NPCL’s ‘Project Sanjeevani’, will see plantation of 10,000 saplings on one-acre site using the Miyawaki method.

The Miyawaki technique - developed by Japanese botanist Dr Akira Miyawaki - involves planting a diverse mix of indigenous species close together, creating fast-growing, self-sustaining ecosystems.

The drive was started on Wednesday with the plantation of the first 100 saplings, in the presence of senior discom officials and the NGO ‘Say Earth’ founder Ramveer Tanwar.

“Through this project, we aim to restore biodiversity while also creating spaces where people reconnect with nature,” said NPCL’s MD and CEO PR Kumar.

Such forests can grow up to 10 times faster than conventional plantations and are widely recognised for their role in reviving biodiversity in urban landscapes, said officials.

According to NPCL estimates, the forest is expected to offset between 200 and 300 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually once it matures in the next three to four years.

News / Cities / Noida / Greater Noida West: NPCL to develop urban forest in Sector 10
