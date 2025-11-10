Search
Mon, Nov 10, 2025
New Delhi oC

Greater Noida West woman loses 24L to cyber frauds

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Nov 10, 2025 05:04 am IST

Three hours after the digital arrest, when she finally informed her family members about the call, she realised that she had fallen into a trap

Noida: A 63-year-old woman in Greater Noida West was allegedly duped of 24 lakh to cyber criminals under digital arrest on Friday, said police, adding that a case was registered at the Cybercrime Branch police station on Saturday.

(Representational imagePolice advised people to report such cases at the NCRP portal and approach local police stations if any such threat call is received in future.)
(Representational imagePolice advised people to report such cases at the NCRP portal and approach local police stations if any such threat call is received in future.)

Police said the victim, a resident of a high-rise, is a housewife. Her husband worked in Lok Seva Aayog.

“In her complaint, the victim alleged that she received a call from an unidentified mobile number on November 7 around 4 pm, introducing himself as a senior officer from an investigative agency. She was informed that a criminal case was registered against her and she will be arrested soon,” said an officer urging anonymity.

“I was informed that they will arrest me and my house was under surveillance. If I attempt to inform anyone, a raid will be conducted at my home,” the woman stated in her complaint about the digital arrest that lasted a few hours.

Out of fear, she transferred 24 lakh. “After three hours, when she finally informed her family members about the call, she realised that she had fallen into a trap,” said the officer.

Cybercrime Branch, station house officer, Ranjeet Singh said, “Subsequently, the victim filed a complaint at the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP), and a case under sections 308(2) (extortion), 318(4) (cheating), and 319(2) (cheating by personation) of the BNS and the IT Act was registered on Saturday, and efforts are underway to recover money.”

Police advised people to report such cases at the NCRP portal and approach local police stations if any such threat call is received in future.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Noida / Greater Noida West woman loses 24L to cyber frauds
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On