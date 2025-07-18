Groundwater Week to promote conservation launched in Gautam Budh Nagar

The Gautam Budh Nagar district administration has launched a drive to promote water conservation and tighten oversight on water use during the Groundwater Week from July 16 to 22, officials said on Thursday. The DM said this year’s theme was “Safe Water, Secure Future” and must translate into visible ground-level action. (HT Photos)

At a meeting on Thursday, district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma directed officials to carry out intensive inspections of rainwater harvesting systems across all government buildings and high-rise residential societies. Those lacking functional setups have been told to take immediate corrective action.

The DM said this year’s theme was “Safe Water, Secure Future” and must translate into visible ground-level action. “Groundwater conservation cannot be treated as an annual ritual. It must become a day-to-day responsibility for institutions, residents, and the administration alike. During Groundwater Week, we are not just reviewing existing rainwater harvesting systems but holding every stakeholder accountable for their upkeep and proper use,” said Verma.

The DM also directed special monitoring of institutions engaged in large-scale water consumption, including construction sites, RO plants, and car washing centers, to ensure that water is not being wasted. “Any confirmed case of water wastage should result in immediate action against the institution concerned,” he said.

The basic education department has also been roped in, with basic education officer Rahul Pawar instructed to ensure that daily awareness programmes on groundwater conservation are conducted in schools throughout the week.

Departments have been asked to submit their activity plans and upload daily progress reports related to Groundwater Week on the designated government portal. The DM also urged departments to use all available platforms to engage the public.