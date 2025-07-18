Search
Friday, Jul 18, 2025
New Delhi oC

Groundwater Week to promote conservation launched in Gautam Budh Nagar

ByMaria Khan, Greater Noida
Published on: Jul 18, 2025 07:18 am IST

The district magistrate directed officials to carry out intensive inspections of rainwater harvesting systems across all government buildings

The Gautam Budh Nagar district administration has launched a drive to promote water conservation and tighten oversight on water use during the Groundwater Week from July 16 to 22, officials said on Thursday.

The DM said this year’s theme was “Safe Water, Secure Future” and must translate into visible ground-level action. (HT Photos)
The DM said this year’s theme was “Safe Water, Secure Future” and must translate into visible ground-level action. (HT Photos)

At a meeting on Thursday, district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma directed officials to carry out intensive inspections of rainwater harvesting systems across all government buildings and high-rise residential societies. Those lacking functional setups have been told to take immediate corrective action.

The DM said this year’s theme was “Safe Water, Secure Future” and must translate into visible ground-level action. “Groundwater conservation cannot be treated as an annual ritual. It must become a day-to-day responsibility for institutions, residents, and the administration alike. During Groundwater Week, we are not just reviewing existing rainwater harvesting systems but holding every stakeholder accountable for their upkeep and proper use,” said Verma.

The DM also directed special monitoring of institutions engaged in large-scale water consumption, including construction sites, RO plants, and car washing centers, to ensure that water is not being wasted. “Any confirmed case of water wastage should result in immediate action against the institution concerned,” he said.

The basic education department has also been roped in, with basic education officer Rahul Pawar instructed to ensure that daily awareness programmes on groundwater conservation are conducted in schools throughout the week.

Departments have been asked to submit their activity plans and upload daily progress reports related to Groundwater Week on the designated government portal. The DM also urged departments to use all available platforms to engage the public.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Noida / Groundwater Week to promote conservation launched in Gautam Budh Nagar
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On