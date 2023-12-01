close_game
News / Cities / Noida News / GT Road revamp: NHAI to develop major drain network along Ghaziabad stretch

GT Road revamp: NHAI to develop major drain network along Ghaziabad stretch

ByPeeyush Khandelwal, Ghaziabad
Dec 01, 2023 06:12 AM IST

The drainage network comprises the construction of interconnected lines to the main drain. The DPR for the redevelopment plan was approved by chairperson, NHAI, and a utility shifting survey has been completed

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is planning to develop a major drain network on both sides of the Grand Trunk (GT) Road stretch from Gyani Border to Lal Kuan in Ghaziabad at an estimated cost of about 55 crore, officials in the know of the matter said on Thursday, adding that the municipal corporation has consented to give 25 crore for the project.

The corporation has consented to bear <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25 crore for developing the drain network, which will benefit a number of residential areas in the city, which face issues of waterlogging. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)
The corporation has consented to bear 25 crore for developing the drain network, which will benefit a number of residential areas in the city, which face issues of waterlogging. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The GT Road redevelopment has been in the planning stage for about a year now and a detailed project report (DPR) has been sent to NHAI headquarters for final approval. The entire redevelopment plan cover 14.9km and is expected to cost about 628 crore and proposes to develop three elevated stretches to ease traffic conditions on GT Road.

“The corporation has consented to bear 25 crore for developing the drain network. The entire network will be developed by NHAI as part of the redevelopment plan. This network will benefit a number of residential areas in the city, which face issues of waterlogging,” said NK Chaudhary, chief engineer, Ghaziabad municipal corporation.

According to officials, the proposed drainage network will directly or indirectly benefit residential areas such as Rajendra Nagar, Shyam Park Extension, Shalimar Garden Arthala, Hindon Vihar, New Hindon Vihar, Gandhi Nagar, Ghanta Ghar, Bajaria, Patel Nagar, Arya Nagar and Rakesh Marg, among others

“The drainage network comprises the construction of interconnected lines to the main drain. The DPR for the redevelopment plan was approved by chairperson, NHAI, and a utility shifting survey has been completed. Once the survey report is received, it will be taken to a committee of the NHAI for final approval. The committee is headed by chairperson, NHAI,” said a NHAI official, asking not to be named.

The redevelopment project encompasses the development of flyovers, widening, and beautification of the existing GT Road, drainage system development, pedestrian and cyclist pathways, among other modern features and facilities, the official said.

