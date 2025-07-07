Search
Gym trainer held for sexually assaulting minor at Greater Noida high-rise

ByArun Singh
Published on: Jul 07, 2025 06:12 AM IST

A 30-year-old gym trainer was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl in Greater Noida West while she was in the washroom.

A 30-year-old gym trainer was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl at a high-rise in Bisrakh, Greater Noida West on Saturday, police said on Sunday.

The suspect had worked as a gym trainer at the high-rise for the past four months, police said. (Representational image)
The suspect is a resident of Sorkha in Noida Sector 116 and had worked as a gym trainer at the high-rise for the past four months, police said.

“The victim also lives in the high-rise and joined the gym three weeks ago. On Saturday she went for a workout. Around 9 am, when she entered the washroom inside the gym, the trainer followed her and locked the door from the inside. He then tried to touch the victim inappropriately on the pretext of helping her in stretching. The girl raised the alarm and rushed outside,” said a senior police officer, requesting anonymity.

The girl informed other gym members and then went to her parents, who approached the police. When police interrogated the suspect, he claimed that he entered the washroom to help the girl with stretches because the gym was crowded at the time, said police.

“Based on a complaint from the minor, a case under Section 74 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Pocso (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act was registered at Bisrakh police station, and the suspect was arrested on Saturday night,” said Manoj Kumar Singh, station house officer, Bisrakh police station.

