Gzb mayor threatens BJP councillor with ‘beheading’ in row over encroachment

A row erupted on Tuesday during the Ghaziabad municipal corporation’s board meeting after city mayor Sunita Dayal allegedly threatened to behead a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillor who raised questions about encroachments, according to a video clip of the House proceedings that was widely shared on social media on Wednesday. The mayor later clarified that her remark was intended towards herself, and not at the councillor. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

When contacted, the mayor clarified that her remark was actually intended toward herself, not the councillor.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The meeting on Tuesday was called to discuss different agendas before the House. Sachin Kumar Dagar, a four-time councillor from ward 60 (Shyam Park), raised the issue of a road that was built after encroaching on a piece of land that was earmarked for a park in Rajendra Nagar.

Mayor Dayal, who also belong to the BJP, denied any links to the issue raised and refuted allegations that she had a role in the ₹30 lakh bribe, which the councillor alleged were paid to someone for facilitating the encroachment.

Dayal, who got agitated by the allegations, could be allegedly heard shouting from the dais that she shared with the municipal commissioner, “Beta, gardan alag kar dungi...(son, you will be beheaded)”.

Her alleged threat was recorded on video as the corporation’s House proceedings are always video-recorded, said officials.

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the purported video.

Dagar said he raised the issue as it came to his knowledge that someone paid money to facilitate the encroachment and the construction of 30-foot wide road on land earmarked for a park.

“I did not accuse the mayor... I just raised the issue that a road was created over land earmarked for a park, and it should be stopped. …I was stunned (by mayor’s remarks)... Those remarks were directed at me. I went silent out of fear. These remarks by the mayor in front of the full House are not acceptable. I will take appropriate action,” Dagar said.

DID HE REGISTER A POLICE CASE?

When contacted, the mayor clarified that her remark was actually intended toward herself, not the councillor.

Dayal said, “These remarks … implied that I was willing to sacrifice anything and offer my head if any such allegations were made out against me. I have nothing to do with the said encroachment or any money paid to anyone. I myself said before the House that if any of the corporation officials are found erring on this count, they will be suspended.”

“It is estimated that about ₹500 crore worth of government land is slowly being encroached on and we are trying to remove it”, the mayor said.