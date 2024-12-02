Helmet violations top Noida’s traffic fines in Nov 2024

Noida: Riding without helmet topped the list of traffic rules violations in Gautam Budh Nagar district as the Noida Traffic police observed a “traffic safety month” during November, issuing as many as 319,000 e-challans in total for various violations, officials said on Sunday, adding multiple traffic awareness drives and enforcement activities were also held for public awareness. The traffic police launched the #BESELFISH campaign in collaboration with several NGOs urging the people to prioritise their own safety and adhere to traffic regulations. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Each year, the Noida police holds the traffic safety month annually in November to raise public awareness. Enforcement drives, public awareness campaigns, educational programmes in schools, and collaborations with NGOs are done as part of this initiative.

“As many as 222,407 challans were issued for riding without wearing helmets; 20,415 for unauthorised parking of vehicles; 6,184 for PUC (pollution under control) violations; 4,811 for faulty number plates; 4,660 for not wearing seatbelts; 4,654 for driving into “no entry” zones; 3,002 for triple riding; 1,849 for tinted windows; 1,055 for drunken driving; 698 for pressure horns; and 49,528 for other violations,” the Noida Traffic police stated issuing its data for the month.

Around 251,000 e-challans were issued in the same month in 2023.

The traffic police launched the #BESELFISH campaign in collaboration with several NGOs urging the people to prioritise their own safety and adhere to traffic regulations.

“The awareness programmes also included participation of traffic angels and NCC cadets engaged in managing traffic at intersections. The traffic police also visited 500 schools to educate students about traffic rules,” said Laxmi Singh, police commissioner, Gautam Budh Nagar while concluding the traffic safety month.

Transport department, auto unions, various RWAs and NGOs participated during the drive.

Over 150 street plays were organised to raise awareness. Also, a campaign was conducted to equip heavy vehicles, like tractor trolleys, with reflector tape. Routes for autos and rickshaws were earmarked to prevent congestion and streamline traffic flow at some locations.

Between this January and September, the district recorded 853 road accidents that left 331 killed and 735 injured, the traffic statistics said.