HIV patient examined in cycle cart: MMG hospital staff in Ghaziabad in soup
A committee of officials from the MMG District Hospital in Ghaziabad on Thursday recommended the suspension of a contractual doctor posted with the antiretroviral therapy (ART) centre and the termination of services of a ward helper for allegedly failing to provide a stretcher/wheelchair to an HIV-positive woman patient, who was brought to the hospital in a cycle cart by her family on Wednesday. No effort was also made to secure her an ambulance to take her to a higher facility in Meerut, officials in the know of the matter said.
The officials said the woman patient, who hails from a poor family in Sahibabad, was suffering from tuberculosis besides being HIV-positive. The video of a man pulling the cycle cart on which the ailing woman lay was widely shared on social media on Wednesday.
Taking cognisance, the office of Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Brijesh Pathak, who also holds the health portfolio, had ordered an inquiry into the serious lapse in providing care to the person. A panel of three senior doctors looked into the matter and gave its recommendation on Thursday, after finding that the employees in question were negligent in their duty.
“The committee has recommended the suspension of the contractual doctor, Sheel Verma, and the sacking of ward helper, Mayank Kumar. It is alleged that they did not provide stretcher/wheelchair to the patient before referring her to a higher facility in Meerut,” said Manoj Chaturvedi, chief medical superintendent, MMG District Hospital.
“However, the family then contacted me to arrange an ambulance for them and I did so. The patient was taken in the ambulance to the Meerut Medical College. The doctor who examined the patient should have made efforts to secure her an ambulance,” Chaturvedi said.
Verma, who examined the patient at the ART centre, said the department had closed at 2.30pm when the patient was brought in.
“The ART centre has no facility to examine or admit AIDS/HIV patients and they are generally referred to the higher facility in Meerut. The family brought the patient in the cycle cart and the department was already shut for the day. Since I was still there, I came out and examined her on the cart. She was immediately referred to the higher centre,” said Verma.
-
Maha crisis: On rebel MLAs living in Assam, CM Sarma he has no clue
The situation in Maharashtra has turned more against Shiv Sena supremo and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray after more and more MLAs joined rebel colleague Eknath Shinde's camp. Party's Rajya Sabha MP and spokesperson Sanjay Raut has asked all the rebel MLAs to come back to Mumbai and “show courage”, even as he said that the Sena is open to discussing the possibility of quitting the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) front it shares with Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).
-
Prostate Cancer: Causes, symptoms, risk factors and treatment
“Cancer of the prostate is the second leading site of cancer among males in metro cities like Delhi, Kolkata, and Pune and the third leading cause in cities like Mumbai, and Bengaluru. The main reason for the increase in Prostatic cancer is due to an increase in the aged population, changing lifestyles, increased awareness, and easy access to medical facilities in cities,” said Dr Prasanth Kandra.
-
Coach rescues US swimmer Anita Alvarez after she faints midway while competing
Her coach Andrea Fuentes, who was present at the pool side, then jumped into action and averted a tragedy at the world championships swimming competition.
-
‘Just like prez polls’: Cong's Kharge fires salvo at BJP as Maha crisis deepens
Mallikarjun Kharge said the Congress party will stand with the MVA regime and wants to work together. "The present Maharashtra government is doing developmental work in the state. [The] BJP [is] trying to destabilise the Maharashtra government. They did the same in the past too in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, [and] Goa,” he was quoted as saying.
-
No Rani Rampal again as India announce 18-member squad for 2022 CWG
Star striker Rani Rampal has been left out of the Indian women's hockey squad for the 2022 Commonwealth Games, with goalkeeper Savita Punia set to lead the 18-member squad which was announced on Thursday. Rani had earlier been left out of the squad for the upcoming FIH World Cup after being unable to recover fully from a hamstring injury. Coach Janneke Schopman had said at the time that Rani is yet to fully recover from the knock that has kept her largely out of action since she led the team's inspirational performance at last year's Tokyo Olympics.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics