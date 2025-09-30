House help burgles former Noida CEO’s house in Sector 39

Noida: A domestic help of a former Noida authority chief executive officer allegedly carried out a burglary at the officer’s Sector 39 house and decamped with cash and jewellery during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, said police, adding that the suspect was accompanied by his associates. The exact value of stolen items will be determined once owner Sharma returns to Noida and conducts a detailed assessment, said police. (Representational image)

Police said the house belongs to Devdutt Sharma, a retired IAS officer, who lives with his family in G Block.

In a police complaint lodged on Sharma’s behalf at the Sector 39 police station, his driver Manoj Kumar Jha stated: “Sharma had left for Lucknow on Saturday. Servant Prakash Bahadur— who was hired two months ago — was staying at the house. On the night of the burglary, he fled with cash and jewellery.

A purported CCTV footage circulated on social media on Monday shows three men breaking a room’s door using some tools. After several attempts, they enter the room where valuables are kept. HT, however, could not verify the video’s authenticity.

Sharma told HT, “Early Monday morning, I received a call from the security guard of an adjacent house about a commotion outside my house and found that my servant, with his associates, left with some items in a vehicle.”

Sharma instructed the guard to inspect the premises, which confirmed the burglary. The driver was then sent to assess the situation and report the matter to the police. A case under Sections 331(4) (house trespass) and 306 (theft) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Sector 39 police station.

Sharma said Bahadur, originally from Nepal, was hired through an acquaintance and had shown no suspicious behaviour until now. “He was working hard. I never believed he could do such an act. This was the first time we left our home by trusting him.”

The exact value of stolen items will be determined once Sharma returns to Noida and conducts a detailed assessment.

Despite multiple attempts by HT, deputy commissioner of police (Noida) Yamuna Prasad and other officials from the Noida zone did not respond to queries.

An officer, however, shared, “The mobile phone of the servant is switched off and last known location was Noida Sector 39. The acquaintance, who employed Bahadur at Sharma’s house, was taken into police custody. We are scanning CCTV footage and creating a roadmap to trace the driver.”

Asked if the servant seems to be planning to move to Nepal, the officer said, “It is too early to comment. We are working on this angle as well.”