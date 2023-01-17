Home / Cities / Noida News / Human foetus found in Noida drain

Human foetus found in Noida drain

noida news
Updated on Jan 17, 2023 11:55 PM IST

Police officers said the foetus is male and prima facie was five to six months old at the time of its death

The foetus has been sent for autopsy and the police have registered a case against unidentified persons at Phase 1 police station under section 315 of the Indian Penal Code.
The foetus has been sent for autopsy and the police have registered a case against unidentified persons at Phase 1 police station under section 315 of the Indian Penal Code.
ByHT Correspondent, Noida

Sanitation workers found a human foetus while cleaning a drain in Harola near Sector 6, Noida on Tuesday morning. Police officers said the foetus is male and prima facie was five to six months old at the time of its death.

The foetus has been sent for autopsy and the police have registered a case against unidentified persons at Phase 1 police station under section 315 (act done with intent to prevent a child being born alive, or to cause it to die after its birth) of the Indian Penal Code.

“The foetus was found by Noida Authority’s sanitation workers. The supervisor of the sanitation workers informed us,” said Ashutosh Dwivedi, additional deputy commissioner of police (Noida).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 18, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out