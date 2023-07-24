Speeding SUV runs over ice-cream vendor in Noida, driver arrested

In a hit-and-run accident, an ice-cream vendor was killed early Sunday by a speeding Mahindra Thar SUV in Noida’s Sector 41, police said, adding that the errant driver was arrested from Sector 44, Noida. The impounded Mahindra Thar outside Sector 39 police station on Monday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

According to Shakti Avasthy, additional deputy commissioner of police (Noida), the incident happened around 1.15am on Sunday following which a team from Sector 39 police station reached the spot.

“The car, with a Uttarakhand registration plate, rammed the ice-cream vendor, identified as Kishan Dev Rai (38), in Sector 41. The driver did not stop to help the severely injured and was profusely bleeding Rai and fled the spot after leaving the car behind. The police later rushed him to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. Rai was a native of Bihar and was currently residing in Sadarpur village of Noida,” Avasthy said.

The car was impounded by the police and teams were deployed to nab the driver.

Deceased’s nephew Manish Kumar submitted a complaint at the police station stating, “My uncle was returning to Barola village in Sector 49 to the ice-cream company’s godown when he died after being hit by a speeding car near the Sector 41 police post.”

On the basis of his complaint, an FIR was registered against unidentified person under section 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way), 427 (Mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and 304A ( Causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

“The suspect was identified as Anand Upadhyay (35), a resident of Rohini, and he was arrested from Sector 44, Noida on Monday,” said the officer, adding that he was produced before a magistrate and sent to judicial custody.

