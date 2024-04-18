In Bulandshahr, CM bats for development

BULANDSHAHR: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday urged people to elect Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for a third term to ensure an unprecedented development in the region. Political analysts said the rally was strategically organised in the Rajput dominated belt of Jhajhar, where Sikandrabad, Jewar, and Khurja segments are located. (Suni Ghosh/HT Photo)

Addressing a congregation of around 5,000 people at a ground in Bulandshahr’s Jhajhar, part of Gautam Budh Nagar Lok Sabha constituency, Adityanath asked voters to not get lured by those seeking votes in the name of cast, as they “support riots instead of development”.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

During his 20-minute speech that started at 1.26pm, the CM urged the voters twice to vote for BJP’s Gautam Budh Nagar candidate and sitting MP Dr. Mahesh Sharma who is contesting elections to become MP for a third time.

The venue was located at the border of Gautam Budh Nagar and Bulandshahr districts. The Gautam Budha Nagar Lok Sabha constituency -- set to go to polls on April 26 -- is made up of five segments: Noida, Dadri, and Jewar from Gautam Budh Nagar district, and Sikandrabad and Khurja from the neighbouring Bulandshahr district

According to political analysts, the CM’s rally was strategically organised in the Rajput dominated belt of Jhajhar, where Sikandrabad, Jewar, and Khurja segments are located.

It was the third address by Adityanath in this Lok Sabha constituency ahead of the seven-phase 2024 general election that starts Friday.

Rajputs, considered traditional BJP voters, are believed to be dissatisfied with the fact that only one community leader (Sarvesh Singh from Muradabad) could secure a Lok Sabha ticket in western UP.

In his speech, the CM also pointed out the contrast between today’s India and what it was before 2014 (before BJP-rule). He highlighted the challenges the country faced before 2014, including insecure borders, terrorism, corruption, women insecurity, youth unemployment, and farmer suicides.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has gained respect on the world stage. With secure borders, the removal of Article 370 and the practice of triple talaq we are moving towards making the strongest country with the emergence of new Bharat,” he said.

Pointing towards some key developments, he said the GB Nagar region saw unprecedented development in infrastructure with Asia’s largest airport being built at Jewar, the Rapid Rail, the Dedicated Freight Corridor junction at Dadri, and the logistics hub at Bodaki.

“The government’s efforts to provide free ration to 80 crore (800 million) people, free healthcare to 60 crore (600 million) people under the Ayushman (Bharat) scheme, and the resolution of builder-buyer issues, enabling homebuyers to obtain their ownership rights have been a remarkable step,” he added.

The CM contrasted the BJP’s “nation first” approach with the Congress and SP’s “family first” approach, asserting that the latter cannot prioritise the national interests.

He also mentioned that the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and the celebration of Suryavanshi Ram’s birth under the stars of sunrise on Wednesday, Ramnavmi, could be possible only under the Modi government.

“Do you think Ram temple construction, removal of article 370 and triple Talaq was possible under Congress regime or Samajwadi Party rule?” he asked the people during the speech.

The CM urged the people to vote for the BJP and Dr. Mahesh Sharma, emphasising their belief in development and the need to make Modi the Prime Minister for the third time.

He highlighted the transformation of Gautam Budh Nagar into the most prosperous place in the country, with the highest per capita income, setting a new standard for development.

Adityanath cautioned the people against voting based on caste, and urged the people to support a nationalist and development-oriented government. He appealed for votes in favour of the BJP, symbolised by lotus.

“Do not vote for those who bring riots into UP, instead vote for development. Vote for PM Narendra Modi government who believes in nation first instead of those who believe in family-first. Do not vote for those who pose hurdles in the development,” he said.

“Cast your 50 per cent votes in the first half of the day and do not care for scorching heat or bad weather on April 26 voting day,” said CM to voters at the rally that saw four Samajwadi Party leaders joining BJP fold.

He also urged voters to support the BJP, underlining that the Ram temple has been built after 500 years of struggle under the Modi government and Ayodhya has illuminated the entire world.

“For Modi, 140 crore people are family, and for Congress and Samajwadi party only their family is priority,” the CM said.

Former three times MLA from Garhmukteshwar of Samajwadi party and ex-minister Madan Chauhan joined BJP.

Madan’s brother -- another SP leader Ashok Chauhan; SP’s Noida’s ex-president Pratap Chauhan; Bulandshahr-based SP leader, a developer in Noida, Harendra Yadav; and his wife Asha Yadav, ex-chairman from Bulandshahr’s zila panchayat, also joined the rally from the stage.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party national spokesperson Rajeev Bhati termed CM’s accusations as “baseless”.

“Samajwadi Party has always worked for the development of all sections of the society. And all allegations made at the rally are false and baseless because it is the BJP that has divided people in the name of caste and religion. It is the BJP who is shattering the harmony and damaging fabric of our country with divisive politics at all levels,” he said.

“It is our party that first initiated the process to build the airport at Jewar, we brought the Metro to Noida and started the era of development in the Gautam Budh Nagar region. In fact, the BJP could not solve the builder-buyer registry issue till date and failed in addressing the issues faced by the farmers, investors and homebuyers here in this region,” Bhati added.