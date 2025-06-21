Inspection at ESIC hospital, medical stores in Noida, 9 medicines sampled

In a bid to ensure that medicines being sold in the district adhere to prescribed safety and quality standards, the food safety and drug administration (FSDA) conducted a surprise inspection at ESIC hospital in Section 24 and multiple medical facilities in Noida, said officials on Friday. Officials said all collected samples have been sent for testing. (Shutterstock)

The inspections were carried out under the directives of the commissioner of Food Safety and Drug Administration, Uttar Pradesh, and district magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar Manish Kumar Verma.

During inspections, nine samples of several medicines were collected and sent for laboratory testing. Officials have stated that further action will be initiated based on the results of these tests.

“Five samples were collected from the ESIC hospital, and two each from a Jan Aushadhi Kendra and another from a medical store, both located in Sector 22. All collected samples have been sent for testing at the designated drug testing laboratory and further action will be initiated based on the results”, said drug inspector, Jai Singh.

Speaking about the ongoing efforts, the official emphasised that the campaign to monitor and ensure drug quality across the district is part of a wider initiative under the Food Safety and Drug Administration. “The drive is aimed at making sure that all kinds of medicines being sold at medical stores across the district meet the prescribed standards and are safe for public use,” said Singh.

He further added that similar inspections will continue in the coming days to prevent the sale of substandard or spurious drugs. Random checks will be intensified across private pharmacies, government-linked centers, and hospitals to uphold the integrity of drug quality in the district.

Officials assured that if any irregularities are found in the samples upon lab analysis, strict regulatory action, including penalties and suspension of licenses, will be pursued as per the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.