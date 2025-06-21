Search
Saturday, Jun 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Inspection at ESIC hospital, medical stores in Noida, 9 medicines sampled

ByMaria Khan
Jun 21, 2025 06:20 AM IST

FSDA conducted surprise inspections in Noida to ensure medicine quality, collecting nine samples for testing. Strict actions will follow if irregularities are found.

In a bid to ensure that medicines being sold in the district adhere to prescribed safety and quality standards, the food safety and drug administration (FSDA) conducted a surprise inspection at ESIC hospital in Section 24 and multiple medical facilities in Noida, said officials on Friday.

Officials said all collected samples have been sent for testing. (Shutterstock)
Officials said all collected samples have been sent for testing. (Shutterstock)

The inspections were carried out under the directives of the commissioner of Food Safety and Drug Administration, Uttar Pradesh, and district magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar Manish Kumar Verma.

During inspections, nine samples of several medicines were collected and sent for laboratory testing. Officials have stated that further action will be initiated based on the results of these tests.

“Five samples were collected from the ESIC hospital, and two each from a Jan Aushadhi Kendra and another from a medical store, both located in Sector 22. All collected samples have been sent for testing at the designated drug testing laboratory and further action will be initiated based on the results”, said drug inspector, Jai Singh.

Speaking about the ongoing efforts, the official emphasised that the campaign to monitor and ensure drug quality across the district is part of a wider initiative under the Food Safety and Drug Administration. “The drive is aimed at making sure that all kinds of medicines being sold at medical stores across the district meet the prescribed standards and are safe for public use,” said Singh.

He further added that similar inspections will continue in the coming days to prevent the sale of substandard or spurious drugs. Random checks will be intensified across private pharmacies, government-linked centers, and hospitals to uphold the integrity of drug quality in the district.

Officials assured that if any irregularities are found in the samples upon lab analysis, strict regulatory action, including penalties and suspension of licenses, will be pursued as per the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Noida / Inspection at ESIC hospital, medical stores in Noida, 9 medicines sampled
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On