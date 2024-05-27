IRS officer arrested for death of woman he met on dating app in Noida

The Noida Police have arrested an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer in connection with the death of a woman whose body was found at his flat in city's Lotus Boulevard Society in Sector 100. Noida police(Rep image)

According to the reports, the incident took place on Saturday, when a woman named Shilpa Gautam, a Human Resources (HR) official at Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), was found hanging from a rope made of cloth in the officer's apartment in Tower 8 of the society.

Upon receiving information about the incident at Police Station Sector 39, the police team soon rushed to the scene with the field unit and forensic team, called the family of the deceased, and collected all the information and evidence from the scene.

Gautam's family have blamed the IRS officer for the incident. Apparently, Meena and Gautam, who met on a dating app, had been in a relationship for the past three years. Both of them were residing in the Noida apartment.

Gautam's father further accused the 35-year-old officer of deceit and physical abuse, claiming that Meena had promised to marry her but failed to fulfill the promise, leading to frequent arguments.

Taking cognisance of the matter, a case was registered, and the accused officer was arrested by the police and sent to judicial custody.

"Yesterday, we received the information regarding the suicide of a woman in the Lotus Blue Word Society of the Noida Sector 100. On Sunday, the family registered a request to take action against the accused friend Saurabh, with whom she was residing in the flat. The accused has been apprehended by the police and a case has been registered with the IPC sections against him. The accused has been sent to custody and further investigation is carried out," Additional DCP (Noida) Manish Kumar said to ANI.

