Juveniles booked for harassing minor girl in Noida: Police

The Noida Police have registered a case of harassment involving a minor girl based on a written complaint from her father, police said on Saturday. The complaint alleged that three boys, all minors, repeatedly sent distressing messages to his daughter, police added. Police said that the victim’s statement was recorded in writing and on video and a medical examination of the girl was also conducted. (Representational image)

According to Noida police, the case was registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) including section 351 (criminal intimidation) and relevant sections of IT Act.

Investigation found that the three boys are aged 14, 13, and 12. Police said that the victim’s statement was recorded in writing and on video and a medical examination of the girl was also conducted.

“The victim and the accused belong to the same community and knew each other before the incident. The medical report confirmed that there was no attempt of sexual assault. All three juveniles have been taken into protective custody and are being produced before the Juvenile Justice Board. Legal proceedings are being conducted in accordance with the provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act,” said Twinkle Jain, assistant commissioner of police 3, Noida.

The case is under investigation and further action will be taken based on the findings and directions from the Juvenile Justice Board, police said.