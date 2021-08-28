Light rain brings relief to Noida

Noida and adjoining areas received light intermittent rain on Saturday morning, breaking a four-day dry spell and bringing the mercury down two notches.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded a maximum temperature of 33.9 °C on the day and a minimum of 27.8°C. It said that the weather conditions were favourable for more rain over the next few days. But it could not record the amount of rain the region received.

Weather analysts said the low pressure monsoon line of trough, which increases the chance of rain, is hovering over the National Capital Region (NCR).

“The temporary monsoon break condition has ended and some areas have already seen light rainfall, including parts of Noida. The dry weather conditions are likely to be kept at bay as the dry westerly winds have been now replaced by moist and cool easterly winds. The intensity may rise to moderate by August 31,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president (meteorology and climate change) Skymet.

According to the IMD, Gautam Budh Nagar is about 69% rain deficit this monsoon -- receiving only 135mm rain as against a normal of 434.1mm.

At Safdarjung monitoring station, considered average for the national Capital region, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 35.1°C, a degree above the season’s average and 27°C, a degree above season’s average. The humidity oscillated between 75 to 52 percent.

“The humidity is likely to rise due to the easterly winds. On Sunday, the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 34 and 27°C with possibility of light rain or drizzle, while the sky will remain mostly cloudy,” said an official from the IMD.