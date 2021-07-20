Light rain keeps mercury down in Noida

Light rain continued to keep the mercury in check in Noida on Tuesday and the weather department expects more rain over the next few days.

The daytime mercury in the district, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), remained the same as a day earlier at 26.6 degrees Celsius (°C).

On Tuesday, Noida received 1mm rain, according to the IMD data released at 5.30pm. At around 6pm, more rain fell on the city but no major incidents of waterlogging was reported. Traffic snarls were reported on the Faridabad - Noida - Ghaziabad (FNG) Expressway towards Parthala Chawl in the evening.

“The monsoon trough (a region of low pressure that increases possibility of rain) is currently over Delhi-NCR and may move northwards on Wednesday and Thursday. The trough will move back towards Noida region later leading to possibility of high intensity rainfall on Friday and Saturday,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice-president (meteorology and climate change) of Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency.

Since the arrival of the monsoon was confirmed over Delhi-NCR on July 13, after a delay of 16 days, the city has recorded rainfall only two other days July 19 and 20.

Meanwhile, according to the traffic police no major incident of traffic jams were reported.

“There were also no major incident of water logging on the city that would obstruct the traffic, although traffic did get slower when the rain got slightly heavy in the evening. I’m monitoring the situation myself,” said Ganesh Saha, Deputy Commisoner of Police, traffic, GB Nagar said.

“There was a traffic jam around 6.45 pm at the FNG towards Parthala chawl. Several vehicles were stuck for 15-20 minutes. Later the officials from traffic police took over and resumed the traffic movement,” said Amit Gupta, noida based social activist.