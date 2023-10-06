Live-in partner booked after 38-year-old woman falls to death in Dadri

A 38-year-old woman who was living with her son and a male live-in partner in a colony in Dadri died after falling from the roof of her house on Tuesday night, police said on Thursday, adding that they are investigating whether the woman fell by accident or was pushed to her death. SHO informed that the woman’s body was sent for a post-mortem examination, while police teams were deployed to nab he partner. (Representative Image)

Sujeet Upadhyay, station house officer of Dadri police station, identified the woman’s partner as Kapil (single name), aged 40 years, and said he has been booked for causing death due to negligence based on a complaint given by the woman’s 18-year-old son, who wished not to be identified.

“The woman Seenu lived with her 40-year-old partner Kapil and her teenaged son. Seenu was separated from her husband who works as a cab driver in Delhi,” said the SHO.

On Tuesday night, Seenu and Kapil allegedly had a fight while they were on the roof of their two storey building in Escorts Colony in Dadri, he added.

“During the argument, Seenu, who hailed from Anupshahr, fell from the roof around 10pm. Her partner Kapil immediately took her to a hospital where she was declared dead, following which Kapil fled town. Seenu’s son informed the police about the matter and gave a written complaint against her mother’s partner alleging that he killed her due to negligence,” said Upadhyay.

An FIR has been registered against Kapil under Section 304A (causing death due to negligence) of the IPC.

Upadhyay further informed that the woman’s body was sent for a post-mortem examination, while police teams were deployed to nab Kapil.

“The autopsy report came on Thursday which stated that the woman died of ante-mortem injuries caused by the fall. Teams have been deployed to nab the absconding suspect. We are also investigating whether the woman fell by accident or was pushed to her death,” he said.

