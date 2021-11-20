Low turnout of first-dose beneficiaries may hamper vaccination target in Ghaziabad

Officials of the district health department said on Friday that the low turnout of the first-dose beneficiaries is posing hindrance in meeting target of the first dose set by the Uttar Pradesh government for November 30.

According to official figures of the department, the first-dose target for the administration is nearly 5,400 as daily average during the past four weeks, and the department has to administer an average of nearly 12,200 first doses to meet the target in the remaining 12 days.

The district has set a target of administering 2,702,167 first doses, however, they administered nearly 2,334,861 first doses till November 19 evening.

The daily average of Covid-19 doses administered between October 21 and November 18 is nearly 14,785, and the contribution of first doses of the daily average is just about 5,406, according to the official figures.

“We are trying our best to meet the target, but the turnout of beneficiaries at the vaccination centres has come down during the festival season. We are running about 220 centres and there the vaccines are available in abundance, which is nearly 30,000-35,000 per day. So, there is no shortage,” said Dr GP Mathuria, nodal officer for Covid vaccination.

“Many of our staff have also been assigned duties of the block level officers for election work. Otherwise, we have made complete outreach to the residents with different measures including evening camps, door-to-door campaigns, and making telephonic calls. Many centres have been given a target of 150 doses daily, and those have witnessed a turnout of only 80-90 beneficiaries. So, we are reviewing the situation, considering the deadline which is set on November 30,” Dr Mathuria added.

The daily turnout of beneficiaries has also come down after Diwali on November 4 this year.

According to the CoWIN portal, the health department administered a daily average of 6,084 first doses per day between October 21 and November 3, and 5110 first doses per day between November 4 and November 18.

“Vaccination is of utmost importance for protection against Covid-19. It has been a trend in the past that complications like tuberculosis or polio have reduced considerably only after vaccination... Door-to-door vaccination should now be started to vaccinate the remaining beneficiaries,” said Dr Ashish Aggarwal, former president of Indian Medical Association, Ghaziabad chapter.

“At present, there’s a lower rate of infection and a higher rate of sero-prevalence in the district, keeping the spread of infection at bay. In case of the predicted third wave outbreak, people who have not been vaccinated will be affected,” he added.