LS polls:Prohibitory orders in force till May 19 in Gzb

The Ghaziabad police commissionerate has issued prohibitory orders ahead of the Lok Sabha elections and it will be in effect from March 21 till midnight of May 19, senior officers said. The polling is to be held in Ghaziabad district on April 26, as per the schedule announced by the Election Commission of India. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

“Since the model code of conduct is already in prevalence (since March 16) and there is a need to maintain law and order while keeping check on anti-social elements, prohibitory orders have been imposed to ensure peaceful elections. The orders will prevail till midnight of May 19,” additional commissioner of police Dinesh Kumar P, said in a statement issued on Friday.

The police have listed 36 different directions in the order.

The order said that no candidate/political party would be allowed to make personal or casteist or religious comments while no person or non governmental organisations would be allowed to hold any public programme without prior permission.

“No candidate/political party would be allowed to make transport arrangements for voters to the polling station. There would be a ban on any election-related publicity within a 100 metre radius of polling stations. Serving or distribution of liquor would not be allowed on polling day or 48 hours prior to it,” the order by the police said.

The order further said that no one would be allowed to put up banners/posters on private properties without permission from the owner while no one would be allowed to use search light/flash light or sirens on vehicles.

“Only five persona, including the candidate, will be allowed to go on door to door campaigning, and, security personnel will not be counted in the group. No road shows will be allowed without permission. There will be a ban on sending bulk messages, or political messages, at least 48 hours before the end of polling,” the order said further.

The order further said that use of loudspeakers for election campaign will be banned from 10pm to 6am and no vehicles will be allowed to use loudspeakers for a period of 48 hours before the end of polling.