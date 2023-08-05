Peacock found dead in Noida, electrocution suspected

A male peacock was found dead in Noida’s Sector 29 on Friday evening, police said, adding that it is suspected to have died after coming in contact with a live wire. Upon receiving information from passersby, the local police station promptly notified the forest department. (Representative Image)

The incident took place at Brahmaputra market within Sector 29, where the peacock was found unconscious on the ground.

Sooraj Negi, a worker in the area, said, “We spotted the peacock lying in the market vicinity. Without any serious injuries, we couldn’t determine its condition. Alerting local police and seeking assistance was the next step.”

DP Shukla, SHO of Sector 20 police station in Noida, said, “Upon learning of the bird’s unconscious state, we arrived at the scene and informed the forest department. Prima facie, it appeared that the peacock encountered a live wire and perished due to electric shock.”

PK Srivastava, district forest officer (DFO), said, “A male peacock has met its demise in a Noida marketplace, and evidence points to electrocution. The bird’s body has been sent for postmortem analysis, and the actual cause of death will be confirmed upon receipt of the report.”

In March 2016, National Green Tribunal (NGT), issued directives for the removal of high-tension lines encircling trees in the National Capital Region (NCR).

Justice UD Salvi-led bench mandated power distribution companies to collaborate with relevant civic authorities to trim tree branches touching overhead wires.

The tribunal had reportedly slammed the discoms for putting high-tension lines over trees and warned of action, in the aftermath of frequent accidents where birds died of electrocution in the region.

