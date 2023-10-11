Man arrested for attempt to rape 7-year-old

The Gautam Budh Nagar police arrested a 22-year-old man on Wednesday for allegedly attempting to rape his seven-year-old neighbor and showing her explicit video, police said. The incident took place within the jurisdiction of the Bisrakh police station on a Wednesday. (Representative Image)

The incident took place within the jurisdiction of the Bisrakh police station on a Wednesday, they added.

“In a written complaint submitted on Wednesday, the mother of the child informed police that her daughter had visited the neighbor’s home on the previous Tuesday evening, where the incident occurred. The two residences are situated side by side in an apartment building within the village,” said Anil Rajpoot, station house officer of Bisrakh police station.

Upon hearing her daughter’s cries, the mother rushed to the scene, the SHO added.

“When I reached there, I saw the man without his pants while my daughter was stripped of her clothes, and he was trying to sexually abuse her. Seeing this I yelled at him and called up his relatives to the spot, but they allowed him to flee the spot and instead asked me to hush up the matter while threatening to harm my family,” the mother alleged.

The mother further claimed in her complaint that the suspect had exposed her daughter to explicit adult content.

An FIR was registered at the Bisrakh Police station under section 354 (use of criminal force with intent to outrage modesty) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

“The suspect, identified as Ankit Kaushik, was arrested from his residence by the police on the same day and sent to jail after being produced before a magistrate. Further legal proceedings in the case are being carried out,” said Ramesh Chandra Pandey assistant commissioner of police-2 (Central Noida).

